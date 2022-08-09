GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,072 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $190.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

