GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,285 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.

