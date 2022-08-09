GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 852 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $269.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
