GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 852 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $269.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.