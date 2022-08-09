GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $42,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in ICF International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 201.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 87,273 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 103,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

ICFI stock opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.64. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

