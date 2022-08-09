GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $33.61 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,007 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $33,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,901,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,029,000 after purchasing an additional 112,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

