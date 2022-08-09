GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $35.77 Million Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.01% of OceanFirst Financial worth $35,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 815,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 753,686 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 54,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 260,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,427 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCFC opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.49%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

