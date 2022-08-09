GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $47.28 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $47,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $193,556,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after buying an additional 283,501 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after buying an additional 118,885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 444,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,206,000 after buying an additional 117,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after buying an additional 113,033 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.28. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

