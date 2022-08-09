GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $53.29 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $53,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $130.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average is $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

