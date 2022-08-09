GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,662 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.33% of Allegiant Travel worth $39,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $108.99 and a 12-month high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,172 shares of company stock valued at $394,943 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

