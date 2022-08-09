GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 553,553 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,814,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Enviva at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Enviva by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after buying an additional 14,211,548 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,948 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Enviva by 1,681.7% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 120,762 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other news, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enviva news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,456,188.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244 and have sold 1,428 shares valued at $98,503. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enviva Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

NYSE:EVA opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $91.06.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Enviva Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

