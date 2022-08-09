GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 40,198 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $49,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in RPM International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Insider Activity

RPM International Price Performance

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

