GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 420,726 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.22% of Federal Signal worth $45,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 29.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,443,000 after acquiring an additional 287,054 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.96. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

