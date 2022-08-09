GXChain (GXC) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $36.82 million and approximately $8,195.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002574 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10,115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000176 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.