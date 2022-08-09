GXChain Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $37.32 million and approximately $9,102.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002529 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000173 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000247 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

