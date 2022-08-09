Hacken Token Price Hits $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $430,301.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub.

Hacken Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

