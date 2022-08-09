Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $36.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at DA Davidson to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:HOG traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,843. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46.
Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
