Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. 12,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

