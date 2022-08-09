Hathor Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $35.01 million and approximately $845,487.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 910,729,904 coins and its circulating supply is 234,784,904 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

