Head-To-Head Review: Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) & Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and Park City Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $544.48 million 1.79 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Park City Group $21.01 million 4.78 $4.12 million $0.18 30.00

Park City Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A 16.79% 6.10% Park City Group 21.75% 8.75% 7.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Core Scientific and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Core Scientific and Park City Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 6 0 3.00 Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of 7.37, indicating a potential upside of 146.38%. Park City Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Park City Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Core Scientific has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park City Group beats Core Scientific on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains. The company also offers blockchain infrastructure and third-party hosting services through the sale of consumption-based contracts for its hosting services, as well as equipment sales to customers; and operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Texas. In addition, it provides hosting services to digital asset mining customers; deployment, monitoring, troubleshooting, optimization, and maintenance services for its customer's digital asset mining equipment; and electrical power and repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and mine digital assets. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Park City Group

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.