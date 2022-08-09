Head-To-Head Survey: UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) versus KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE)

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

UniFirst has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UniFirst and KM Wedding Events Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.83 billion 1.98 $151.11 million $5.89 32.72 KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than KM Wedding Events Management.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UniFirst and KM Wedding Events Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 1 0 1 0 2.00 KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

UniFirst currently has a consensus price target of $195.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.19%. Given UniFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UniFirst is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of UniFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and KM Wedding Events Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 5.74% 6.86% 5.41% KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UniFirst beats KM Wedding Events Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About KM Wedding Events Management

(Get Rating)

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.