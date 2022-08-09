Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEAK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. 6,465,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

