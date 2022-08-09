Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Lowered to $75.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 13.0 %

HLIO traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $114.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

