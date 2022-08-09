Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Shares Up 0.8%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.09. 8,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 15,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10.

Hengan International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.4995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

