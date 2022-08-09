Henry Schein (HSIC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC) recently:

8/9/2022 – Henry Schein had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $83.00.

8/8/2022 – Henry Schein was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Henry Schein had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Henry Schein had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $102.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Henry Schein had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $96.00.

7/21/2022 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $93.00.

7/19/2022 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2022 – Henry Schein was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/17/2022 – Henry Schein had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00.

6/14/2022 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $103.00.

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.42. 697,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

