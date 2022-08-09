Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 137,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,868 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

