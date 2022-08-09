Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 365 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 28.8% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $509.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

