Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 705 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $339.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.04. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

