Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $165,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 213,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

