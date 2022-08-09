Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $165,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 213,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy
In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.