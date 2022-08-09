Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $391,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $226.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

