Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,060 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.