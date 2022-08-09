Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $170,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of D stock opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

