Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.36 million and $69,031.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,041.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00038040 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128757 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064173 BTC.
About Hoge Finance
Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.
Hoge Finance Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
