Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Now Covered by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLLY. Raymond James cut their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Holley from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

Shares of HLLY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. 18,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,282. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Holley will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Holley in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holley in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

