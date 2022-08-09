Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Down 1.8%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $35.64. Approximately 5,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88.

Institutional Trading of Hoya Capital Housing ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for 35.3% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

