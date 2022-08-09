H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.535-$3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,033. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

