Hydro Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Hydro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $349,473.94 and approximately $8,804.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003831 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037542 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128753 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063289 BTC.
Hydro Profile
HYDRO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.