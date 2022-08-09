Hyman Charles D Acquires New Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.57. 3,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.86. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.