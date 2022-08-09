Hyman Charles D Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.07.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

