i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Announces GBX 0.14 Dividend

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of i3 Energy stock opened at GBX 28.55 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.54. The company has a market capitalization of £340.52 million and a PE ratio of 965.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32. i3 Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.70 ($0.40).

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

