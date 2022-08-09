Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Has $25.95 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 394.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.9% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

BA stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,182. The company has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.84. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

