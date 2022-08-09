Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 450,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500,000. Seagate Technology makes up about 2.9% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned approximately 0.21% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ STX traded down $4.62 on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

