Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.66 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. 232,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,723. The company has a market cap of $850.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. Ichor has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Insider Activity at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Ichor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 130,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.