ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues Earnings Results

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. ICU Medical updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.80 EPS.

ICU Medical Trading Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ ICUI traded down $21.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day moving average of $199.56. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

