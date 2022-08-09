ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $21.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.31. 1,037,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,718. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $158.60 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.