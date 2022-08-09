Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$84.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMO. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $43.47. 151,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,003. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $365,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 73.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after acquiring an additional 995,775 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $44,195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 505.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after acquiring an additional 698,818 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

