Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INCY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $73.47. 23,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,609. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $84.86.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

