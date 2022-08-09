Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
IRT has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.
Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,961. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
