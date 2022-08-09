Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $255.97 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.05.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

