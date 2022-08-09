Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 1,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Generac by 94.1% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.81.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $252.06 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

