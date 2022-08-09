Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

